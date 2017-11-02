JDRF helps local 8-year-old with type 1 diabetes; hundreds expected for JDRF One Walk in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Olive Seeba is a smart and brave 8-year-old girl. She can tell you everything about controlling her type 1 diabetes.

"She really took the bull by its horns in learning how to manage," said her mom Jen.

Olive was diagnosed last December and her family has worked to make sure the active little girl can continue to do the things she loves.

"Shes an active kid and we want to maintain that and its completely possible especially with the technology they have," Jen said.

Jen says thanks to research and technology funded by JDRF, Olive is able to live as close to a normal life as possible. Devices like the continues glucose monitor, which checks Olive's blood sugar every five minutes, are extremely helpful.

"We can see her numbers from afar," Jen said. "That gives us a little bit of piece of mind and helps us manage her better."

The Seeba family will join hundreds of others in Saturday's JDRF One Walk at BB&T Field.

"We will be there, helping support this organization that helps us and so many other families," Jen said.

Join the FOX8 family Saturday. Check-in is at 9 a.m. with the walk starting at 10 a.m.

For more information, click here.