Humane Society of the Piedmont has catalytic converter stolen from truck, asking for donations

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Humane Society of the Piedmont is asking for donations after the catalytic converter was stolen from their box truck.

The Humane Society uses the truck to take shelter animals to their facility for surgery.

On Thursday, the group wrote on Facebook:

“Some rough news friends … Tuesday night some unscrupulous people stole the catalytic converter from our box truck rendering it unusable! We are dead in the water for transporting shelter animals to our facility for surgery unless we have your help to fix the truck … can you help with a small donation?”

To donate to the Humane Society, click here.