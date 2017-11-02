× Greensboro robbery suspect arrested in South Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man accused of robbing at least five businesses last month was arrested in South Carolina Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release.

Detectives with the Greensboro Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehensive Team tracked 36-year-old Jermaine McArthur Slade to Charleston and coordinated with South Carolina officers to make an arrest. He was taken into custody around 5 p.m.

Slade is facing the following the charges:

Robbery with a dangerous weapon for brandishing a handgun and forcing the victim to give him money at an ATM on Alamance Church Road on Oct 17.

Habitual larceny for taking money from a cash register at the Great Stops, 3901 N. Church St. on Oct. 17.

Common law robbery for taking money from a cash register at the Family Dollar at 4900 Summit Ave. on Oct. 24.

Habitual larceny for taking money from a cash register at Circle K, 3001 Pleasant Garden Road on Oct. 24.

Common law robbery for taking money from a cash register at the Exxon at 3205 Sandy Ridge Road on Oct. 25.

Addition charges could be filed, the release states.

Slade is currently at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center in Charleston without bond.