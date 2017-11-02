Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig’s home burglarized during World Series loss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENCINO, Calif. -- Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig's California home was burglarized Wednesday night during his team's Game 7 loss to the Houston Astros in the World Series.

According to TMZ, the window was found smashed and several items were taken. When the window was broken, an alarm went off -- causing the suspect to grab the jewelry and leave.

Puig's home was also robbed in March and $500,000 worth of jewelry was stolen.

The Dodgers eventually lost the series 5-1 to the Astros.

