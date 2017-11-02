Designated police officers dedicated to specific communities in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro residents, did you know there is a designated police officer dedicated to serving your street, neighborhood, or even your apartment complex?

That officer is called a Community Resource Officer and they're responsible for responding to questions, complaints or concerns residents have about something happening in their neighborhood.

"People who live in the neighborhoods, they know who belongs, what belongs and what is going on. The problem we used to have is getting people to speak to us to share that information, so now if there is an issue there is one person that they can call directly," said Lieutenant Terry Brown with the Greensboro Police Department.

There are 12 community resource officers for the city and they are willing to help no matter what the problem may be.

"If it's a police solution we will take care of it, or anything else we will direct them in the right place or give them the information to get them there," Brown said.

To find out who can help you in your neighborhood click here.