County commissioners reject rezoning for proposed quarry near Pleasant Garden

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Plans to open a rock quarry near Pleasant Garden will not move forward.

Guilford County Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday night against a rezoning request to allow 352 acres of land to be used for granite mining.

Neighbors worried about noise and blasting spoke out at the meeting against the quarry.

Lehigh Hanson, a construction materials company, wanted commissioners to rezone land off McClellan Road near Pleasant Garden.

The land has been used for clay mining in the past but the rezoning would have allowed for heavy-duty granite mining.

A representative from Lehigh Hanson said the quarry would have had minimal impact on neighbors.

But commissioners said there were a lot of unanswered questions about the plan and voted against it.

More than 2,000 residents signed a petition against the rezoning.