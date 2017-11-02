× Carolina Theatre in downtown Greensboro wins a $150,000 national grant

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Carolina Theatre in downtown Greensboro has won a $150,000 national grant toward a $2.5 million campaign to rejuvenate the venue.

The theater was among 11 historical sites in the country chosen by voters to receive the funding, which is provided by American Express.

The site will be able to replace worn seats and restore its historic look. There are plans for the venue to host concerts, weddings, graduations, recitals and plays.

“The award will make a tremendous difference toward reaching our goal for the capital campaign,” Executive Director Brian Gray told the Greensboro News & Record.

The campaign to raise the money to rejuvenate the theater was unveiled in September.