Astros’ Carlos Correa celebrates big win with beautiful post-title proposal

LOS ANGELES — Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa topped off one of the most memorable nights of his life with an even bigger moment than winning the World Series — a proposal to his girlfriend Daniella Rodriguez.

The proposal happened during a live television interview just moments after the Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 on Wednesday.

“I was planning if we were World Series champions, I was going to do it right there,” Correa told ESPN. “I don’t think that’s a stage you can create, it just has to happen. And we were able to win tonight, so perfect timing for me to get engaged.

In the video, Correa breaks mid-interview, tells the reporter he’s “about to take another big step” in his life and turns to his soon-to-be bride.

After several minutes of kissing, Rodriguez says yes and the rest is history.

See the proposal below: