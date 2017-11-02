× Archdale officials say discolored water is ‘safe for use’

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Some City of Archdale water customers are experiencing discolored water resulting from recent line maintenance at the Piedmont Triad Regional Water Authority.

A press release from the City of Archdale says the water is safe to use and the color is expected to return to normal by the end of the day Thursday.

To fix the problem, customers can run an outside water nozzle or hose for a few minutes until the discoloration is flushed out. PTRWA and Archdale city staff say they’re working to flush water mains as needed to speed up the process.

Some folks in Archdale are seeing brown water. The city says it’s safe to use! Maintenance work, should be back to normal tonight. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/KzfrlwOKlb — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) November 2, 2017