× 4th employee at North Carolina prison dies from injuries sustained in attempted inmate escape

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – A fourth employee at a North Carolina prison has died from injuries sustained in an attempted inmate escape.

Geoffrey Howe died Thursday at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk, Va., according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Howe worked as a maintenance mechanic for the former Correction Enterprises sewing plant at Pasquotank Correctional Institution.

He died from injuries suffered during a failed inmate escape attempt on Oct. 12, the Department of Public Safety said in a press release.

“Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to the Howe family,” said Department of Public Safety Secretary Erik A. Hooks, according to a statement. “This tragedy has horribly impacted the lives of four families., as well as co-workers and friends.”

Howe is the fourth person to pass away from injuries suffered on Oct. 12. Correctional officers Justin Smith and Wendy Shannan, as well as Correction Enterprises Sewing Plant Manager Veronica Darden, died from injuries from the incident.

Howe, 31, worked in Correction Enterprises’ sewing plant at Pasquotank CI. He celebrated his one-year anniversary with the Department of Public Safety in August.

The prison continues to be on lockdown. Members of the Prison Emergency Response Team from other state prison facilities continue to assist the local prison staff. Four inmates were charged with first-degree murder in connection with the incident.

Pasquotank Correctional Institution currently houses about 676 male inmates in close, medium and minimum custody.