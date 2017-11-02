× 1 injured, 1 in custody after small device detonated on UNC Chapel Hill’s campus

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – A small device was detonated on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, according to school officials.

WTVD reported that it happened Thursday in the McCorkle Place area of campus.

Officials said one person was injured during the explosion and a suspect is in custody.

Students and staff have been asked to avoid the area.

Officials have not released the names of the suspect or victim, the severity of the injuries or other details about the explosion.

This is NOT my video – origin unknown – but here is the video from someone's Snapchat of what happened @hgargan @newsobserver pic.twitter.com/1fXyHhoi55 — John Bauman (@bauman_john) November 2, 2017