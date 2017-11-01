Working to improve science department at Southern Guilford High

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Old magnets are just one example of what students are currently using in the lab.

Students say the science department at Southern Guilford High School feels ancient.

"Having it make me feel like I belong back a couple centuries ago," senior Amanda McGowan said.

"Outdated, some of the books my cousins had while they were in here," junior Taylor Jinkins said.

This is why Amanda, Taylor and a few other students went to work after science teacher Dr. Mark Case told them about the LanXess Manufacturing Day School Makeover Video Contest.

"Make a video about how our equipment is wear and tear," McGowan said.

They used a Saturday Nigh Live theme in the video to show how bad the equipment really is.

Case said the worst are spring scales.

"They can only stress so many times," Case said.

He explained the goggles are worn out too.

"They don't meet the current standards and the rubber that's on them breaks," Case said.

The video also shows the students showing how badly they need beakers too,

The school sits in eighth place in a national contest. It's a status students are definitely thrilled about.

"Then I had to be realistic there's a bunch of other high schools across the nation," Jinkins mentioned.

Case said the first-place winner receives $5,000, second-place gets $2,500 and third-place goes home with $1,500.

This would bring the 20-year-old equipment to current and keep them there for the next five years.

A future worth doing the video for to help students prepare for the next chapter in life.

"So if we have an old alcoholic thermometer instead of a digital thermometer, they're not college and career ready," Case said.