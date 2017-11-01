× Woman admits to sleeping with daughter’s teenage boyfriend

PHARR, Texas — A Texas woman is accused of having sex with her daughter’s teenage boyfriend, according to KGBT.

Police opened an investigation into 44-year-old Claudia Yaneth Lopez in August after the victim’s mother found a suggestive text from Lopez on the teen’s phone.

The woman notified police, who took the boy in September to the Children’s Advocacy Center in Pharr for a forensic review. The boy, who was younger than 17 at the time of the alleged incident, told police he had sex with Lopez.

In October, Lopez admitted to having sex with the teen.

Lopez was arrested last Thursday and charged with sexual assault of a child.

She was taken to jail and has since posted her $10,000 bond, the Dallas Morning News reported.