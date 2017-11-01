× Winston-Salem chef that appeared on ‘Chopped’ provides delicious recipes from new book

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — You may have seen Winston-Salem Chef Tim Grandinetti appear on the Food Network hit show “Chopped.” Or you maybe you have dined at one of his two restaurants in Winston-Salem. Or, you have seen in demonstrate recipes he developed for Texas Pete.

Well, now you can read Chef Grandinetti’s cookbook. He just released his book, “Soulfood Harvest.” He joins us for Recipe Wednesday to share some of his favorites from the book.

Pecan & Herb Crusted Lamb Medallions with Eggplant Coconut Red Curry Broth

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of whole coriander seeds

1 teaspoon of black peppercorns

2 tablespoons of cumin seeds

25 teaspoons of cloves

1 tablespoon of turmeric

1 cup of pecans

1 tablespoon of salt

Vegetable oil

Lamb Loin

Directions:

Blend spices in grinder — transfer spice rub to a small bowl Sprinkle each lamb loin with spice rub Preheat oven to 400 degrees Heat skillet over high heat. Sear lamb loin on all sides until nice and brown — around 4 minutes total Roast lamb until 125 F for rare

Eggplant Coconut Red Curry Broth

Ingredients:

2 cups of peeled eggplant

2 tablespoons of sesame oil

8 ounces of coconut milk

2 tablespoons of Thai red curry paste

2 fresh limes

1.5 tablespoons of soy sauce

1.5 tablespoons of honey

2 teaspoons of garlic

3 tablespoons of cilantro

2 tablespoons of basil

1 tablespoon of mint

Directions:

Heat skillet to medium-high heat Saute diced eggplant 4-5 minutes until lightly browned Add curry paste and coconut milk. Whisk to combine and bring to a simmer Add lime juice, fish sauce, soy sauce, honey, garlic, and ginger. Stir Allow to cook an additional 4-5 minutes and remove from heat Add herbs and serve immediately

Indian-inspired Butter Chicken with Lobster-Studded Naan Bread

Ingredients:

8 chicken cutlets

4 tablespoons of butter

1/2 cup of onions

1 teaspoon fresh ginger

1 teaspoon of fresh garlic

3/4 cup of tomatoes

1 teaspoon of jalapeno

2 sprigs of cilantro

1 teaspoon of chili powder

1 teaspoon of salt

1 cup of heavy cream

Salt and pepper

Directions:

Dredge cutlets in season flour Melt 1/2 the butter in a frying pan and fry until golden brown Add the remaining butter to the frying pan and cook the onions until translucent Add the garlic and ginger Cook for one minute, then add the tomato puree Add the jalapeno, cilantro, salt, and chili powder and cook for three minutes. Turn heat to low, add cream and simmer, stirring consistently for three minutes Arrange chicken in baking dish, distribute sauce over chicken and bake in oven at 350 F for 15-18 minutes

Lobster-Studded Naan Bread

Ingredients:

3/4 cup of warm water

1 teaspoon of sugar

1 teaspoon of active dry yeast

3 3/4 cups of all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons of salt

1 teaspoon of baking powder

1/2 cup of yogurt

1 egg

2 tablespoons of vegetable oil

Directions:

Stir together warm water and sugar, then sprinkle yeast over mixture and stand until foamy for about 10 minutes Stir together flour, salt and baking powder in a large bowl Stir together yogurt, egg, and oil in a small bowl Make a well in center of flour mixture to add yeast mixture and yogurt mixture, then stir in flour mixture gradually with a wooden spoon Knead dough on a lightly floured surface until dough is soft and elastic Transfer dough to a lightly oiled bowl and cover with plastic wrap Let dough rise at room temperature until it has doubled in size for about 1-2 hours

Grilled Skirt Steak

Ingredients:

1 pound of skirt steak

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1/4 teaspoon of black pepper

Zest of 1 lemon

2 garlic cloves

Pinch red pepper flakes

1 tablespoon of EVOO

Directions:

Season the steak with salt and pepper and place in a large re-sealable plastic bag. Add the lemon zest, garlic, red pepper flakes and olive oil. Seal the plastic bag and massage ingredients into skirt steak to incorporate evenly Refrigerate for at least one hours Prior to cooking, allow steak to sit at room temperature for 15 minutes. Place steak on hot grill and cook for about 4 minutes until metal releases easily from grill. Flip meat over and cook for another four minutes on medium-rare Transfer meat to a cutting board and let it rest for five minutes before slicing

Yellow Tomato, Mushroom and Basil “Ketchup”

Ingredients:

8 ounces of button mushrooms

4 ounces of chicken stock

2 pounds of yellow tomatoes

1 clove of garlic

1 teaspoon of fennel seed

1 tablespoon of fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon of EVOO

Salt and white pepper

1 large handful of fresh basil leaves

Directions:

Combine the mushrooms, chicken stock, tomatoes, garlic and fennel in a small sauce pot. Cook slowly for 18-20 minutes Remove from the fire and add the lemon juice and oil Puree in blender. If too thin at this stage, return to the fire and reduce while constantly stirring until thickness is achieved Finish by adding the fresh basil leaves and adjust seasoning

Chicken Livers with Bourbon Cream Sauce Atop Creamy Brie-Studded Whipped Potatoes

Ingredients:

1 pound chicken livers

2 quarts of buttermilk brine

2 eggs

1 cup of milk

2 cups of flour

1/2 cup of brown sugar

3 tablespoons of garlic powder

2 tablespoons of onion powder

Salt and pepper

Canola oil

Directions:

Soak chicken livers in buttermilk brine In a mixing bowl, whisk together eggs and milk In the second bowl, combine flour, brown sugar, garlic and onion powders, salt and black pepper Remove chicken livers from buttermilk brine, add to egg and milk mixture. Individually, coat the chicken livers with the seasoned flour mixture Heat a cast iron skillet over medium-high heat Add canola oil. Pan fry chicken livers in small batches until crispy and brown

Buttermilk Brine

Ingredients:

2 cups of buttermilk

3 tablespoons of Texas Pete Hot Sauce

1 tablespoon of salt

1 teaspoon of black pepper

Bourbon Cream Sauce

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons of canola oil

3 garlic cloves

2 shallot

1/2 cup of your favorite bourbon

2 ounces of chicken stock

2 ounces of heavy cream

Several sprigs of fresh rosemary

Salt and pepper

Directions:

In cast iron skill, heat over medium heat Add garlic and shallots and sweat 3-4 minutes Add bourbon Add chicken stock, heavy cream and rosemary Cook 4-5 minutes Season with salt and black pepper

Naan Topping

Ingredients:

1 onion

3 tablespoons Uncle Chinder’s Indian Spice Blend

1 pound of lobster

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 450-degrees Cook onion in oil in a skillet over moderate heat, stirring occasionally until onion turns golden Transfer to a bowl and cool Add spices and lobster Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface Cut dough into four pieces. Flatten dough, patting and gently stretching into 8-inch oval Spread onion, spices and chopped lobster mixture over bread Bake until golden brown

Uncle Chinder’s Indian Spice Blend

Ingredients:

1 cup of coriander seeds

3/4 cup of cumin seeds

1/4 cup of hot red pepper flakes

1 1/2 teaspoons of ground ginger

1 1/2 teaspoons of black peppercorns

3 cardamom pods

1/2 teaspoon of whole cloves

1 cinnamon stick

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees In dry pan, toast coriander and cumin seeds for 5 minutes In a bowl, combine roasted seeds with remaining ingredients and grind