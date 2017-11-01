× Teen injured by running dirt bike into box truck in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 13-year-old was injured when they rode a dirt bike into a box truck on Wednesday afternoon, according to Winston-Salem police.

The wreck happened at 3:05 p.m. near the intersection of Palmetto Drive and Pleasant Street.

Police said the teen had gotten home before their parents and was riding a mini dirt bike they were not supposed to ride unless their parents were home.

The teen was trying to drive the bike into the driveway of their home and failed to check both ways. The teen ran into the side of a box truck, which caused both the teen and the dirt bike to travel at least 10 feet after impact.

There was some trauma to the teen’s legs but nothing life-threatening and no permanent damage, Winston-Salem police said.

The driver of the box truck was not at fault and will not face any charges.

36.081744 -80.210589