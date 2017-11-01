Surveillance video, 911 calls detail moments unidentified man shot 2 people at Winston-Salem gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Surveillance video and newly-released 911 tapes are detailing the moments police say a man fired several shots into a Winston-Salem gas station early Sunday morning, hitting two customers.

Winston-Salem police say the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m., after a man exited a silver Nissan XTerra, which was parked at the gas pumps. They say the man walked into the business, purchased gas and returned to the vehicle. However, the suspect then took a semi-automatic assault-style rifle out of the SUV and fired it several times into the business.

“I was dealing with a customer issue and someone started shooting off a gun,” said a female, who identified herself as the lone employee of the gas station during a call to 911.

Surveillance video shows the moments the police detailed above, with the suspect moving about casually both before and after firing the shots.

“Oh my God, this man just shot up at the Speedway,” said another woman, who told dispatchers she witnessed the shooting before driving away for her own safety.

Meanwhile, people living near the gas station called into 911 as well.

“I’m calling because I just heard multiple gunshots outside my house,” said an unidentified male caller. “It seemed like about five or six shots, one after the other.”

The female clerk continues to talk to dispatchers after realizing that a female customer, later identified as a 56-year-old, had been shot in the back.

“They shot through the window, they hit a customer, I don’t know how many other customers they hit,” the employee said.

The second victim was identified as a 43-year-old man.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, between 5 feet 8 inches and 6 feet tall, with an average build, dark full beard, with a blue shirt, blue jeans and tan work boots. Police have released several pictures of the suspect in the hope someone can identify him.

Although they have received several tips, they say they need additional information.

Police believe the vehicle driven by the suspect is a 2005-2008 model year Nissan XTerra, silver in color. They say there are 268 vehicles matching that description in Davidson and Forsyth counties alone.

The victim’s injuries are being considered non-life-threatening.