Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A pedestrian was hit by a car and seriously injured in Greensboro Tuesday night, according to a news release from Highway Patrol.

At around 9:45 p.m., Ricky Denny, of Greensboro, was walking in the roadway on Gate City Boulevard near Mackay Road.

Denny was hit by a green Ford Taurus with an estimated model year of 1996-1999. The car drove off afterward.

The vehicle will possibly have windshield and front-end damage, according to Highway Patrol.

Several pieces of the headlight lens were located at the scene.

Denny was taken to Moses Cone Hospital with severe injuries.

Anyone with information on this hit-and-run is asked to call Highway Patrol at (336) 334-5500.