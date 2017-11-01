× North Carolina woman wins $10k, then $1 million on scratch-off tickets in same day

RALEIGH, N.C. — Monday was an extremely lucky day for one North Carolina woman, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Kimberly Morris, of Wake Forest, bought a $4,000,000 Diamond Dazzler ticket from the Harris Teeter on Brodgen Woods Drive in Wake Forest, winning $10,000. She came to lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday to claim her prize.

“It felt really great to win, but I really have always dreamed I would win $1 million,” Morris said.

Her dream came true.

On her way home from lottery headquarters, she stopped by the Quality Food Mart on Durham Road in Raleigh to try her luck on another $4,000,000 Diamond Dazzler ticket.

When Morris realized she’d won $1 million, she called her husband John, who was at work.

“She was freaking out on the phone,” John said. “I couldn’t understand her, so I told her to slow down. When I realized what she was saying, I didn’t believe her at first. I had to come home and see it for myself.”

Morris claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. She had the choice of taking a $1 million annuity that has 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000. She chose the lump sum. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $417,012.

She said she plans to share some of the money with her three children and invest the rest.

The $4,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game launched in September with three top prizes of $4 million and six prizes of $1 million. Morris claimed the first $1 million prize. Three $4 million prizes and five $1 million prizes remain to be claimed.