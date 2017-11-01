Local runners headed to New York City Marathon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Despite Tuesday's terror attack in Manhattan, runners Dennis Tam and Karen Buxton do not have fear about safety come Sunday's New York City Marathon.

Buxton is competing alongside her daughter, raising money and awareness for breast cancer research. She leaves for New York Wednesday evening.

"Terrorism is around and it's not going to go away but you can't give into it, that’s what they want," Buxton said. "I think with New York, it's such a strong city and they had the Halloween parade last night without a hitch."

Tam has a goal to run either a half or full marathon in each state. He heads to New York on Friday. His love for competition and the experience is something that an attack like Tuesday cannot take away.

"I’ve only been running consistently for the last four years -- like really getting into it -- and I've applied for this lottery about four times so I'm really looking forward to New York," Tam said. "If you start to get afraid of getting outside, then the terrorists have won, right?"