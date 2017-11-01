High Point police investigating several cases of people are throwing rocks at cars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Scott Schindler just spent $25,000 on a new car, not just because he loves being on the road, but because his car is his office.

"I like to make sure people get to where they need to safely,” Schindler said.

The disabled High Point veteran has been without his dominant left hand for more than a decade, after losing it in a work accident.

"Couldn't get anybody to hire me because of my amputation,” he said.

That’s what ultimately led him to Uber, and a full-time gig of driving folks around the Piedmont. He was gearing up for one of the busiest times of the year, the High Point Market, until something unexpected rocked his world.

"Just heard a big crack,” he said. Schindler believes someone threw a rock through his window.

"Who in their right mind would do something so foolish?” he said. "If I were to have had someone in that vehicle, who knows what would have happened."

He’s not the only one, as High Point police are investigating 26 vandalism cases since the beginning of the year similar to his own. Repairing the window cost him hundreds, but the time he couldn’t be on the road while his car was in the shop cost him even more.

"It devastated me,” Schindler said. "I literally lost out on furniture market. That one week is probably worth a couple months worth of Ubering. Anybody can be a victim at any time. No matter who you are. Whether you're an Uber driver, or a single mom, you know it could have been an elderly couple."