Getting ready for the Colfax Persimmon Festival with persimmon pudding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLFAX, N.C. -- The 10th annual Colfax Persimmon Festival is Saturday and there's no better way to get ready that with persimmon pudding.

"I've had emails from Cincinnati of people saying 'I have to have some persimmon pulp,'" said Gene Stafford, who started the festival on the family farm. Persimmon pulp is what's left when you separate out the seed and skin and it's most common use is persimmon pudding. "It's unique ... you can find pumpkins anywhere but to find persimmons is special."

The proof is in the pudding.

Gene Stafford’s Persimmon Pudding 2½ cups flour

1½ cups sugar

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon cloves

1 teaspoon allspice

2 cups persimmon pulp

3 eggs

2 cups sweet milk

½ cup butter, melted

2 teaspoons vanilla Mix together flour, sugar, and spices. Vary spice amounts according to personal taste. Stir in persimmon pulp, eggs, milk, melted butter, and vanilla. Bake in oven at 325° for about 1 hour.

Colfax Persimmon Festival - November 4th

Historic Stafford Farm

558 North Bunker Hill Road

Oak Ridge, N.C. 27310

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission $5.

(336) 682-5328​