Former N.C. State football player, high school coach accused of sex with student

RALEIGH, N.C. — A former North Carolina State University football player is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old student, WTVD reports.

Joshua Thomas Sessoms, 24, is charged with statutory rape of a child, statutory sex offense with a child, indecent liberties with a student and sex act with a student.

According to an arrest report, the alleged crimes happened in Raleigh on Oct. 7.

Sessoms played football at NC State through 2016 and had returned to his former high school to teach and coach.

The NC State website lists his hometown as Wilson.

A spokesperson with Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools said Sessoms has resigned from his teaching and volunteer coaching positions.