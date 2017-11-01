Five friends celebrating high school reunion killed in New York City truck attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- A group of friends from Argentina who were celebrating the 30th anniversary of their high school graduation were killed during the New York City truck attack on Tuesday, according to PEOPLE. At least eight people were killed and 11 others injured.

The friends were on a group bike ride when a truck allegedly driven by 29-year-old Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov drove onto the West Side Highway bike path and fatally struck the men.

The men were identified as Hernán Diego Mendoza, Diego Enrique Angelini, Alejandro Damián Pagnucco, Ariel Erlij and Hernán Ferruchi.

The group had traveled to New York from Rosario, Argentina. They were celebrating the 30th anniversary of their graduation from the Colegio Politecnico de Rosario. A sixth man who was part of the group was injured during the attack.

He is out of danger, the ministry said, and as of Tuesday night, he was recovering at New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.

Nuestras más sinceras condolencias por el fallecimiento de Hernán Mendoza, Diego Angelini, Alejandro Pagnucco, Ariel Erlij y Hernán Ferruchi pic.twitter.com/CdDAAEUDep — CancilleríaArgentina (@CancilleriaARG) November 1, 2017

After the collision, Saipov exited the truck with a pellet gun and a paintball gun. Witnesses say he then yelled “Allahu Akbar."

Saipov was taken into custody and underwent surgery.

Law enforcement found a note near the truck claiming the attack was carried out in the name of ISIS.