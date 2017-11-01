× Family says missing North Carolina 3-year-old found alive

SPRING LAKE, N.C. — Family members have told WTVD that missing Harnett County 3-year-old Zy’Rah Holliday has been found alive.

An Amber Alert was issued for Zy’Rah on Tuesday.

The abductor was believed to be 20-year-old Daquan Seandre Thomas, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats confirmed that the child was found in an abandoned mobile.

Zy’Rah appeared in good health at a news conference with her mother and other family members. Coats said she was “a little dehydrated” when she was found.

There is no word on any charges.