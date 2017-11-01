× Bat-wielding suspect in Thomasville robbery arrested

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A man accused of using a bat to assault a store clerk during a robbery in Thomasville Saturday evening has been arrested, according to a news release from Thomasville police.

Chadwick Darren Wise, 51, of Kernersville, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said a man carrying a miniature baseball bat assaulted a clerk at the Shell station located at 816 Randolph St. Saturday around 6:40 p.m. and demanded money from the register.

Thomasville police received numerous tips after surveillance images were released and Wise turned himself in on Tuesday.

Wise was placed in the Davidson County Jail under a $250,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 29.