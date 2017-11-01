Baby named Frankenstein born on Halloween

WINTER PARK, Fla. — “Frankenstein” lives once again — but this time, he was born on Halloween.

Kyle and Jessica Frankenstein gave birth to baby Oskar Gray Frankenstein at the Winter Park Memorial Hospital at 2:57 p.m. Tuesday, WKMG reports.

“He was due four days ago and he decided to wait until Halloween,” Jennifer Frankenstein said of her grandson’s birth.

Oddly enough, Jennifer said she has a 13-year-old daughter who shares a birthday with “Frankenstein” author Mary Shelley.