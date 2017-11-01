Allied Churches of Alamance County struggling to fill food pantry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- If you walk inside of the Allied Churches of Alamance County food pantry in Holly Hill Mall in Burlington you'll notice that some of the shelves are full.

However, if you go a little bit further you will also see that there are still so many shelves that are empty.

“We need the staples. We need lots of proteins. We need things to cook vegetables with. We go through a lot of coffee,” said Caitlin Vatikiotis-Bateson, community relations director for Allied Churches of Alamance County

Labels and empty space is something that the volunteers working at the food pantry have been accustomed to seeing lately.

“It definitely gets a little nerve-racking,” Bateson said.

In the 30-plus years Allied Churches has been around, this year has been one of its toughest.

“It's still a trickle down from this summer. The summer definitely hit us a lot harder than it normally does. The need was a lot greater than it has been in years past,” she said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A lot of the trickle down coming from hurricane relief efforts, which has hurt local food pantries like this one.

Allied Churches says they serve about a thousand people a month off the donations from its food pantry.

This as the Piedmont Triad is ranks ninth in the state in food insecurity.

“Roughly to 60-100 people per meal twice a day Monday through Friday here in the community kitchen. So yeah, we see a lot of people coming through our doors,” Bateson said.

It’s empty spaces they hope do not translate into empty stomachs.

“We've never had to turn away anybody for a lack of food... and I really don't want that to happen on my watch,” Bateson said.

If you would like to do donate to the food pantry you can stop by and drop off at any time.

Also, FOX8 is gearing up for its Triad Holiday Food Drive partnering with Old Dominion Freight Line to help the Salvation Army feed families in need.

Click here to help and register for the food drive.