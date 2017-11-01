× Alamance County authorities arrest man after he solicits sex acts from ‘teenage girl’

Alamance County, N.C. — Alamance County Sheriff’s deputies charged a Garner, N.C., man Tuesday with felony solicitation of a child by computer for sex acts and appearing on location and felony dissemination of obscenity.

On Tuesday, deputies and the NC Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force continued an ongoing undercover investigation online using social media.

Suspect Joseph Daniel Oran, 31, of 4002 NC-42 W, Garner, contacted an undercover detective believing he was contacting a teenage girl in Alamance County. He solicited sexual acts via social media, and then came to Alamance County on Tuesday. He initially fled the scene avoiding initial apprehension.

Later on Tuesday, deputies and detectives from the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office located Oran and his vehicle in that jurisdiction. The suspect was subsequently arrested with a search warrant executed on his vehicle and residence in Garner. Numerous electronic devices were seized pending a computer forensic examination.

Oran was given a $500,000 secured bond and has a first court appearance on Wednesday.