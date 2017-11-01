After-school program teaches Greensboro students unique skill-sets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Some kids at Hairston Middle School in Greensboro are excited to stay after school to learn valuable lessons.

The kids are learning a new set of skills -- screen printing, robotics, culinary arts and even video productions.

This chance to be creative is all part of the Success at School After-School Enrichment Program. It is a safe and caring place for students.

This is the 10th year of the SAS Program and Hairston Middle is just one of seven schools participating in it.