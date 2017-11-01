× 3 arrested in Surry County after meth found in 3-year-old’s bed

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Three people have been arrested after methamphetamine was found in a 3-year-old’s bed, according to a news release from the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

Emily Nicole Martin, 22, of Mount Airy, Timothy James Tate, 38, of Mount Airy, and Brandi Jones Laffoon, 37, of Mount Airy, are all facing drug charges. Martin is also charged with child abuse.

A joint investigation involving the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Airy Police Department and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation led to a search warrant being served at 211 Shropshire Lane in Mount Airy on Monday.

During the search of the residence, officers seized 31 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $3,100, a small amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and $564 in cash, Sheriff Jimmy Combs said.

During the search, officers learned a 3-year-old child was in a bed with methamphetamine and marijuana under a pillow within easy access to the child, Combs said. Martin is the mother of the child.

Martin’s bond was set at $70,000. Tate’s bond was set at $40,000. Laffoon’s bond was set at $115,000.