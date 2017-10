Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Some are waking up without power in Greensboro after a crash early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at Four Seasons Boulevard and Vanstory Street around 1:30 a.m., according to Greensboro police. It was a single-vehicle crash in which the driver wrecked and ran.

Police are looking for the driver.

The Duke Energy Power Outage Map says 711 people are currently without power in the area.

Van hits a power pole at the corner of Vanstory and Four Seasons in Greensboro. GPD say it's a hit-and-run. pic.twitter.com/oX5IUVKGRl — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) October 31, 2017