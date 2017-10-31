× New call center to open at Burlington’s Holly Hill Mall, employ 500

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Norfolk, Virginia-based PRA Group, a collection agency, is opening a new call center in Burlington, according to a news release from the company.

Burlington is one of two cities where PRA Group is opening new call centers — the other being Henderson, Nevada.

Between the two new centers, the company will have the capacity to employ up to 800 additional call center employees, the release said.

Holly Hill Mall owner David Morton told the Burlington Times-News the Burlington location will open in the former Hamrick’s space at the mall.

Morton told the newspaper PRA Group will bring more than 500 new jobs to Burlington.

PRA Group is hosting a job fair Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ramada Burlington Hotel and Conference Center, located at 2703 Ramada Road.

For additional information on jobs with PRA Group, visit pragroup.com/careers.