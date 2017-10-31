× NC couple accused of abusing disabled woman

BENSON, N.C. — A North Carolina couple is accused of abusing a disabled woman, WTVD reports.

Deputies said the woman’s stepsister, 32-year-old Rosemary Christina Zaranka, and her boyfriend, 35-year-old Damian Wayne Armstrong, are charged with felony abuse of the disabled/elderly resulting in serious injury and felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies went to a home in Benson and found the 28-year-old woman with multiple injuries.

The woman was semi-conscious, and the injuries included hair loss, bruises, lacerations, and swelling of the body.

Zaranka and Armstrong said Zaranka’s stepsister would often hurt herself and pick at small cuts or abrasions and make them worse. They also said she would refuse to eat for long stretches at a time.

Armstrong said late Friday into early Saturday morning they noticed she wasn’t eating and said she “seemed out of it” so they called for help. She was rushed to Johnston Medical Center in Smithfield then transferred to WakeMed in Raleigh where she was listed in critical condition Monday.

They were both taken to the Johnston County jail on a $150,000 bond. Zaranka said her stepsister’s father posted their bail and said the family is on their side.