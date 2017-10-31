Mom admits to choking, beating 10-year-old son before boy fatally stabs himself

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A Tennessee woman told police she used an extension cord to whip and choke her 10-year-old son as punishment before he killed himself with a kitchen knife, according to WREG.

Authorities went to a home in Memphis Saturday afternoon and found Jaheim McKinzie unresponsive in an ambulance. The child, who was reportedly bleeding from his chest, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Jaheim's mother, Robin McKinzie, told officials she was beating her son with an extension cord and choking him as a form of punishment when he went into the kitchen and stabbed himself in the chest with a knife.

McKinzie is charged with aggravated child abuse. She is behind bars on a $100,000 bond.