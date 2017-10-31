Man tells police girlfriend’s body is blow-up doll covered in human flesh

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested after he told police the body found in his room was a life-sized blow-up doll covered in flesh and not his deceased girlfriend.

Jerome Wright, 32, is charged with abusing a dead body after officers found the woman’s remains in a closet with some of the organs removed.

Police went to the home of Wright’s mother around 7:30 p.m. Friday after she notified them of a foul smell coming from her son’s room.

When police arrived, they found the mutilated body of Deanna Clendinen covered in sheets in the closet. Police said a decomposed leg was sticking out from the sheet.

When they took a closer look, police noticed a large laceration across her midsection and some of her organs were missing, the paper reported.

Wright denied that he killed the woman and said the body was not real.

Wright has not been charged with murder but police say the charge is on the table.