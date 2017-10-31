Greensboro Chamber of Commerce launches GROW Campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce unveiled its five-year plan called the GROW Campaign Tuesday morning.

Some of the goals include creating 7,500 jobs, 200 companies and bringing in $500 million worth of capital investment by 2022.

Derek Ellington is the co-chair for the campaign. He says that to accomplish those goals businesses need to come together.

“Cities that are successful at growing themselves and developing and sustaining it for a long period of time, it is a comprehensive collaboration,” Ellington said. “The smallest startup businesses all the way up to Fortune 100-size companies.”

The chamber is asking businesses to help them raise $10 million. So far, more than 60 business have pledged to support the campaign.

Tuesday morning, VF Corporation announced it would give $1.5 million. GROW already has more than half of the $10 million it needs to keep moving forward.

The money will be used toward the campaigns four core components: creating jobs, workforce training, encouraging small business and entrepreneurship and marketing.