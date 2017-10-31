× FOX8 Gifts for Kids runs Nov. 10 through Dec. 12

The 29th year of FOX8 Gifts for Kids, a holiday campaign that collects gifts for The Salvation Armies of the Piedmont Triad by FOX8, North State and Lowe’s Home Improvement kicks off Nov. 10.

The kickoff event will begin on the FOX8 Morning News live from the Lowe’s Home Improvement Warehouse in High Point.

“Every toy or donation to FOX8 Gifts for Kids will enable The Salvation Army to help families in need,” said Captain Bobby Jackson, Commanding Officer for The Salvation Army of High Point. “Help us make Christmas brighter for thousands of families in need right here in the Piedmont.

New, unwrapped gifts can be dropped off at the FOX8 Studios at 2005 Francis Street in High Point until Dec. 11. Gifts and monetary donations can also be taken to any Lowe’s Home Improvement Warehouse in the Piedmont through Dec. 10. The Salvation Armies will pick up the gifts collected from FOX8 and bring them to their warehouses for distribution to families in need. Anyone needing assistance should contact their local Salvation Army. North State’s website is northstate.net (there should be a special landing page by Nov. 10).

FOX8 Gifts for Kids helps The Salvation Army’s serve more than 20,000 children in the Piedmont at Christmas. North State is proud to join FOX8 as a corporate sponsor of the program and Lowe’s Home Improvement Warehouse is the retail sponsor.

How it Works:

People will bring new and unwrapped gifts to any of the drop off locations listed below. Those gifts will then be delivered to the FOX8 studios. Each Salvation Army unit will pick up donations from the FOX8 studios and bring them to their sorting/warehouse location. Each Salvation Army then distributes the gifts to families in need.

Gift Drop Off Locations:

FOX8 studio, 2005 Francis Street in High Point

Lowe’s Home Improvement Warehouse stores

Monetary Donations:

Monetary donations may be made at the FOX8 studios or any Lowe’s Home Improvement Warehouse locations. To make a monetary donation at Lowe’s, customers can donate at each cash register as part of their check-out process.

Important Dates:

Nov. 10: FOX8 Gifts for Kids kicks off (Live on FOX8 Morning, 5 and 6 p.m. News)

Dec.10: Last day to drop off a gift at Lowe’s

Dec. 11: Last day to drop off a gift at FOX8 studio



Sponsors:

FOX8 WGHP – Corporate sponsor

North State – Corporate sponsor

Lowe’s Home Improvement Warehouse – Retail sponsor