Clown accused of sleeping in stranger's bedroom with cocaine

MARLBORO, Vt. — A drunken Vermont man was found dressed as a clown and sleeping in a stranger’s bedroom, according to the Vermont State Police

Officers were called to a home in Marlboro on Saturday around 3:30 a.m. when a teenager found an unknown man sleeping in an upstairs bedroom.

Police found Sean J. Barber, 43, in the home. They say he was intoxicated and had cocaine.

He was arrested and charged with unlawful trespass and possession of cocaine.

He was held at the Southern State Correctional Facility until he was sober. He has a Dec. 5 court date.