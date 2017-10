× Carolina Panthers trade Kelvin Benjamin to Buffalo Bills

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have traded wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin to the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter reports that the Panthers will receive third and seventh round draft picks from the Bills.

Benjamin was selected in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Panthers.

So far this season, Benjamin has 32 receptions for 475 yards and two touchdowns.

Panthers traded WR Kelvin Benjamin to Buffalo for 3rd and 7th round picks, per source. Benjamin rejoins HC Sean McDermott, GM Brandon Beane. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2017