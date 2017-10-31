Amber Alert issued for missing North Carolina girl

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing North Carolina girl, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 3-year-old Zy’Rah Nicole Holliday.

Zy’Rah is approximately 3 feet tall and weighs about 35 pounds. She is African-American with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with flowers and the word “Love” on it and black jogging pants.

The abductor is believed to be 20-year-old Daquan Seandre Thomas.

They were last seen in the Spring Lake area.

Anyone with information on this abduction is asked to call the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 893-9111 or call 911.