× Woman sentenced after beating daughter over incorrectly reciting Bible verses

DAULPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania woman who brutally beat her daughter and slammed her head into the wall for incorrectly reciting Bible verses has been sentenced to prison, according to WPMT.

Rhonda Shoffner, 41, pleaded guilty Wednesday to aggravated assault, strangulation, endangering the welfare of a child and terroristic threats. She faces two and a half to five years in state prison.

On March 14, Shoffner’s daughter woke up from a nap. The mother, who the victim says had been drunk for three days, ordered her daughter to call family members.

When she couldn’t get in touch with them, the girl was forced to kneel on the bathroom floor and repeat Bible verses, PennLive reports.

“What did God tell the man to do with his son?” she said.

When the girl didn’t know the answer, police say Shoffner said, “God told the man to kill his son.”

The girl then replied, “God said to forgive his son.”

Each time the girl failed to correctly repeat the verses, Shoffner slammed her head into the bathroom wall.

Once the girl was kicked out of the house, she ran to a nearby fast-food restaurant for help. She called her father, who in turn called police.