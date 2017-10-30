× Woman found dead behind Greensboro apartment complex identified, cause of death still unknown

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A medical examination of the body found on Hahns Lane last week has yielded little information as to the manner of death, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Jennifer Diane Keene, 28, was found deceased in a wooded area behind Ashton Woods apartments at 3946 Hahns Lane around 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 25 after someone called 911 to report finding a body.

Detectives saw no obvious signs of trauma and had her body transferred to the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further investigation.

After Keene’s autopsy on Oct. 27, the medical examiner classified her manner of death as “undetermined,” the release said. Additional tests are pending, which may provide additional information and change the classification of her death.

Undetermined is one of five categories of death. The others are: natural causes, homicide, suicide and accidental death.