× Woman accused of living in back of stolen U-Haul truck at Home Depot

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 42-year-old Indiana woman was arrested after police discovered her in the parking lot of a Home Depot store, allegedly living in the back of a U-Haul rental truck with several other people and multiple dogs, Lower Paxton Township police told WPMT.

Chasity Christian, of Anderson, Indiana, is charged with receiving stolen property, police say.

Christian was found by police after employees at the store on the 5100 block of Jonestown Road determined that the truck had been parked in the lot all day. Police say the vehicle, which was rented by Christian, was reported stolen out of Muncy, Indiana.

Christian was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Dauphin County Booking Center. She was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge David O’Leary and issued $5,000 unsecured bail.

The other individuals in the truck were allowed to leave, police say. The vehicle was recovered by U-Haul.