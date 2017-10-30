Winston-Salem restaurant takes a stand on NFL protests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Besides a hot meal, workers at Omega House Family Restaurant on Peters Creek Parkway have been serving up a message they hoped would be food for thought.

“We never wanted to offend or get people upset,” restaurant owner Kim Vega.

For the past two Sundays, everyone at the restaurant has worn T-shirts with the words "I proudly stand for the flag and kneel for the cross" on them.

The shirt also has a picture of dog tags hanging from a cross.

“We all wore them together as a team to honor our country, our flag and the veterans,” Vega said.

Vega says they came up with the idea a few weeks ago in response to recent NFL protests against police brutality during the national anthem.

“I just felt like it was disrespectful,” she said. “So, we decided that we would all get shirts.”

The idea worked for some customers.

“A lot of people said they liked the shirts,” Vega said.

But not others.

The last time they wore them, one family walked out.

“They decided to leave because they were offended by the T-shirts,” she said. “I hate that they were offended, but at the same time, I think everybody has a right.”

Reaction was mixed when FOX8 spoke with people nearby.

“Just as they have the right to do that, I and others have the right to kneel as we see fit or not,” said Gwendolyn Gresham, who lives in Winston-Salem.

“I would wear the T-shirt,” said Perry Denny, of Pilot Mountain. “I don't see anything wrong with it.”

“It doesn't offend me,” said Abdul QM Muhammad. “I can take it or leave it. Everybody has the right to wear what they want to wear, it's on them.”

“I don't think they bring any value to the discussion,” said Danielle Tarmey, of Winston-Salem. “They're missing the point of what the discussion should be about.”

There's no word yet on if staff will be wearing the shirts next Sunday.