Winston-Salem man convicted of human trafficking, accused of selling girl, 12, into prostitution

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was convicted Monday on charges that he sold a 12-year-old girl to other men who raped her numerous times, resulting in her getting pregnant and contracting a sexually-transmitted disease, the Winston-Salem Journal reports.

Armando Graciano, 43, pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court to attempted rape of a child, human trafficking, sexual servitude and two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child. Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court consolidated the charges into one, per a plea arrangement, and sentenced Graciano to 13 years and one month to 20 years and nine months in prison. Upon release from prison, Graciano will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Assistant District Attorney Kia Chavious said Graciano raped the girl to teach her how to be a proper prostitute and then delivered her to other men who also raped the girl. Over a two-year period, she was raped and sexually assaulted numerous times.

Flora Riano Gonzalez was found guilty in April in connection with abuse of the same girl. She was convicted of sexual servitude, felony child abuse involving prostitution and felony child abuse involving sexual acts. According to testimony, Gonzalez forced the girl into prostitution and took the girl to Graciano, for whom she worked for a short period of time. Graciano operated a laundromat.

