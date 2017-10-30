× Wilkes County Schools to operate on 2-hour delay Monday

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — Wilkes County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay Monday.

“Due to power issues this morning, Wilkes County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay for students,” the website said.

According to the Duke Power Outage Map, 748 people are still without power in Wilkes County.

Wilkes County Schools were closed several days last week as the county continues to recover from a tornado and strong storms.

