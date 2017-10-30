Twin sisters on vacation in Mexico drown after wave hits them while walking on beach

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico — A rogue wave swept twin sisters out to sea as they took a morning stroll in Cabo San Lucas, People reports.

Barbara Thomas, 67, of McKinney, Texas, and Beverly Skripsky, 67, of Scottsdale, Arizona, died Oct. 22 while walking along the beach near the house they were renting for their week-long vacation.

Skripsky’s son, Matt Skripsky, told People the family is still in shock over the incident.

“Dangerous waves ended the lives of two wonderful women,” he said.

Other tourists in Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo have been pulled into the water and drowned. The U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico issued a warning about strong currents, riptides and large waves.