‘This Is Us’ star Justin Hartley marries Chrishell Stause

Justin Hartley is officially off the market.

Hartley, who plays Kevin Pearson on the hit NBC show, “This Is Us,” married his longtime girlfriend, Chrishell Stause on Saturday.

Stause, now Mrs. Hartley, shared an intimate photo from the big day on her Instagram.

Hartley’s on-screen family members were reportedly in attendance, including Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown, Milo Ventimiglia, Susan Watkins and Chris Sullivan.

Stause and Hartley began dating in 2014 and announced their engagement last year.

Hartley was previously married to his “Passions” co-star Lindsay Korman for eight years and together they have a 13-year-old daughter.