Teens robbed, assaulted during drug deal arranged over Snapchat

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Thomasville teen is accused of robbing several other teens during a drug deal that was arranged over Snapchat Saturday night, according to a press release.

At about 10:45 p.m., officers went to the area of Grant Street and Lincoln Street in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, they learned that witnesses heard shots and saw a black SUV leave the area.

While searching, police found a white vehicle occupied by five teens.

The teens, ranging from 15 to 18, told police they arranged a drug deal through Snapchat and planned to meet two people on Lincoln Street.

That’s when the teens pulled behind a black SUV and talked to two people about buying marijuana. While talking, they brandished firearms and demanded money.

One of the teens was pistol-whipped and was treated and released from Thomasville Medical Center. Another teen was assaulted but did not need medical attention.

Officers were able to identify 17-year-old Demontearius Nyon Wilson as one of the suspects.

He is charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, communicating threats, two counts of simple assault, assault with a deadly weapon in the presence of a minor, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, simple possession of marijuana, possession of a counterfeit instrument and discharging a firearm within city limits.

He was taken to the Davidson County Jail and given a $250,000 secured bond.

Police are still searching for the second suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 476-8477.