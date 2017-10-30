Stokesdale family opens up front yard as haunted walking tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOKESDALE, N.C. -- Most people during Halloween will open their doors for trick-or-treaters. However, members of a family in Stokesdale are opening their front yard for a spooky surprise.

They're calling it the “Haunted Cemetery.”

“It's just doing what I always wanted to do as a kid and never having the means to do it,” Michael Wooten said.

For Wooten, he is living out a childhood dream.

“I’m a kid still and I get to do it now,” he said.

In true Halloween fashion, Wooten is using the philosophy that if you build it they will come.

For the past few years, the Wooten family has used the front of their home on Pilot View Drive in Stokesdale during Halloween for more than just giving out candy, but providing an entire experience.

“We actually used to call it Windborne Cemetery that's where we were in our old townhome and we used to do this in Greensboro as well,” Wooten said.

He spends weeks on design plans, preparation and setting up the walking tour, but says it's all worth it.

“I’ve had quite a few people drive in just to see that if it was something I guess worth coming back to,” Wooten said as he smiled.

“It makes me happy because once it becomes work then it's not fun. So, I mean this something that I always loved to do and when I see little kids walk through and have the love for Halloween it makes me feel good,” he said.

The tour is free. If you are interested in going out to the Haunted Cemetery, it is open through Halloween night.​